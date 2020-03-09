Metro Detroit weather: Tracking 60s…and rain

Temperatures just made it to 60 degrees (15.5 degrees Celsius) on Sunday, and we’ll do it again today! Morning sunshine will boost temperatures into the mid to upper 50s by lunchtime and, although incoming cloud cover will limit the temperature rise this afternoon, many of us should get to 60 degrees again, and some of us possibly into the low 60s. There is a small shower chance by late afternoon, with a south-southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:55 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 7:33 p.m.

Rain reigns Monday night, with balmy lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius). South-southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday is Michigan Primary Day, and those of you voting before work will be doing so in the rain. The steady rain will transition to showers and then end around lunchtime, so those of you voting in the afternoon or evening after work won’t have any rain to deal with. In fact, we should see some sunshine develop by late afternoon. Tuesday’s official high will be set at midnight, since cooler air will filter in behind the approaching cold front, so plan for upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) as a general temperature most of the day. If we get any bonus sunshine Tuesday afternoon, then temps could nudge just a bit higher. Most importantly, get out and vote! Michigan is the biggest delegate prize Tuesday, so let’s show the nation that voters here care!

Since a lot of people plan their voting around the weather, the free Local4Casters weather app will be very important on Primary Day…and it’s SO easy to use. Just open the app and tap the radar button to monitor the rain. Once it’s east of your location, head to the polls!

Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Becoming cloudy on Wednesday, with some light rain or snow showers possible (no snow accumulation). Highs in the mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Thursday, with some rain possible late in the day. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Thursday night, with lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Clouds should slowly move out on Friday, with highs in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

At this point, the weekend still looks dry, as a large Canadian high pressure area will suppress the next storm system to our south. It’s a cold high, though, with highs both days in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius) with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday.