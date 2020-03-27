Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm chances, soaking rain this weekend

DETROIT – I hope you soaked up the sun Friday afternoon. Storms are on their way Saturday, and some of them could be severe.

Saturday storm threat

We’re tracking two rounds of thunderstorms for Saturday. The morning round should stay below severe limits and be gone by lunch.

Sunshine should emerge in the afternoon, but that’s not something we’re rooting for. Any extra daytime heating will be fuel for the stronger round of storms coming in the evening.

Weather graphic from March 27, 2020. (WDIV)

Most of the area is under a marginal risk for severe storms Saturday night. Parts of the South Zone have a greater threat, and are under a slight risk. The main threat will be from large hail, but a few damaging wind gusts cannot be ruled out.

Obviously, most people are already in their homes, but some of us might not be as connected to weather information as we would be during our normal routines.

We should all have multiple ways to get watches and warnings. The Local 4 Casters app is a great start. If you haven’t downloaded it, get it tonight while the weather is calmer, and take it for a test drive. Watches and warnings will appear in a colored bar near the top of the home screen.

Soakers coming

Storms will end early Sunday, but they will have dumped quite a bit of rain in spots. Most of us can expect over an inch, with isolated spots nearing 2 inches. Those are the purple areas in the map below.

As with any thunderstorm scenario, don’t get caught up with the exact location of those 2 inch bullseyes. Just be aware that they’ll be out there.

Weather graphic from March 27, 2020. (WDIV)

Windy Sunday

Sunday might bring some late showers, but the story then will be the wind. Gusts might reach 50 mph under mostly cloudy skies. Wind speeds will diminish after sunset.

Monday will be breezy, but much improved compared to Sunday.

Weather graphic from March 27, 2020. (WDIV)

We can relax next week, with a stretch of mostly dry days and highs near normal -- around 50 degrees.

