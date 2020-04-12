Metro Detroit weather: Wind Advisory Issued

DETROIT – As expected, the early showers moved out, and a bit of sunshine graced our skies before scattered showers returned during the afternoon.

All-in-all, it wasn’t too bad of an Easter Sunday -- I saw a lot of people this afternoon taking walks and bike rides (and most of them certainly checked the radar on the Local4casters app and saw their opportunity to get out.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. Gusts of 45-55mph are possible.

We’ll have another break from the showers early evening, before rain increases overnight. Some thunder is possible, but there will be NO severe weather here tonight. Temperatures only dropping to around 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), then starting to rise toward dawn. East wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunset is at 8:12 p.m., and Monday’s sunrise is at 6:55 a.m.

Get ready for some serious weather whiplash on Monday. We’ll start the day with rain and mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius). Then a powerful cold front crosses the area mid-morning, which will have three notable impacts on us:

Rain ends. Temperatures plummet into the 40s (6 degrees Celsius) by afternoon. Wind increases dramatically from the west.

Wind gusts will approach 50 mph, so the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday. Since power outages are possible, I suggest making sure that all of your mobile devices are charging overnight just in case. Many of you are now working from home, to it’ll be important to have a full charge on that laptop, iPad and cell phone Monday.

Also, due to those strong west winds, a Lakeshore Flood Warning has been issued from 10:00 a.m. Monday through midnight for the northeast shoreline areas of Lake St. Clair, as that wind combined with the high lake levels could cause shoreline flooding and damage.

