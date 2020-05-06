Metro Detroit weather: Hard freeze on the way

Today would be best characterized as The Calm Before the Cold. Clouds should steadily break up this morning and we’ll become mostly sunny overall. Highs rebounding into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) are still below average but, combined with the sunshine shouldn’t feel all that bad. Wind will blow from the north at 7 to 12 mph, which means much less temperature impact from the cold waters of Lake Huron, although areas near that lake will be colder today.

Today's sunrise is at 6:22 a.m., and today's sunset is at 8:39 p.m.

Mostly clear for most of us Wednesday night, although an upper level disturbance approaching late at night could bring some clouds and a scattered shower to areas generally north of I-69. Lows in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Thursday should feature some sun, but more clouds...and a scattered shower cannot be ruled out. Highs in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius), and it'll become breezy.

Mostly cloudy and breezy Thursday night, with lows in the mid 30s.

Mostly cloudy and breezy on Friday, with rain and snow showers possible and highs only in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius). Yuck. Double yuck. And if you’re wondering if this will be near our Friday record for lowest high temperature, it won’t even be close...that was 38 degrees (3.5 degrees Celsius), set in 1947.

Hard Freeze Likely Friday Night

Everything remains on track for a hard freeze Friday night, as lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius). Saturday’s record low in Detroit is 29 degrees (-1.5 degrees Celsius), set in 1983.

Weekend Update

Partly cloudy and still breezy on Saturday, with highs barely making it to 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds on Mother’s Day, with a chance of showers (sorry, Mom). Highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).