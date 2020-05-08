Metro Detroit weather: Scattered snow showers and record-breaking low temps

Published: May 8, 2020, 4:30 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 4:57 am

As much as we don’t like it, we sometimes get a taste of winter in May, and today will be one of those days. Although we may start the day with partial sunshine, scattered snow showers will dot the landscape this afternoon. Interestingly, today’s record snowfall is a trace, set in 1947, so any flakes we get officially at Metro Airport, even flurries, will tie our daily snowfall record! It will be another blustery day, with gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, and highs struggling just to reach the low to mid 40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius).

The Lakeshore Flood Advisory remains in effect until 4:00 a.m. Saturday for our Lake Huron shoreline areas.

Today's sunrise is at 6:19 a.m., and today's sunset is at 8:41 p.m.

Snow showers gradually diminish through Friday evening, with skies becoming partly cloudy after that. Temperatures fall to record-breaking levels, bottoming out in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius). Detroit's official record low Saturday morning is 28 degrees (-2 degrees Celsius), set in 1983. North wind becoming west at 8 to 13 mph.

The prolonged period of sub-freezing temperatures has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Freeze Warning Friday night for all but Sanilac County until 9:00 a.m. Saturday. Tender vegetation will be killed tonight, unless covered or brought into the house or garage.

Saturday itself starts with some sunshine, but clouds develop by midday and at least part of the afternoon will be mostly cloudy before skies clear by evening. Highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a breezy day.

Increasing clouds late Saturday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

As for Mother's Day, the computer models are coming into somewhat better agreement in a scenario where showers will develop (sorry, Mom). Highs should inch a little higher...into the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely Sunday night, with low in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Any showers first thing Monday morning will end, with skies becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 50s (8 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to start on Wednesday, before clouds increase by late afternoon. Highs rebounding into the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely on Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Shower and thunderstorms are likely on Friday, with highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

The computer models disagree about next weekend, but it appears that we’ll be mostly sunny on Saturday, and (hopefully) partly cloudy on Sunday. Highs both days in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).