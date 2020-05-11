Metro Detroit weather: A little more winter, then the 70s

Rain showers changed to snow showers overnight, and those will move out of the area early this morning. It will remain cloudy, and then an upper level disturbance may trigger more rain and show showers for a while this afternoon. Highs only in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius) will feel even cooler due to a northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. Closer to the Lake Huron shoreline, there will be enough of a northerly component to the wind before it bends a little farther to the northwest that high water levels and surf will create a lakeshore flooding possibility, so the National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory until 4:00 p.p.

Today's sunrise is at 6:16 a.m., and today's sunset is at 8:44 p.m.

Skies become partly cloudy Monday night, but another upper level disturbance could trigger a few late night snow showers. The clearing skies and light wind developing should allow temperatures to drop to or below freezing once again, so the National Weather Service has issued another Freeze Warning for all Local 4 counties except Sanilac.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs rebounding into the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius). That’s still well below our average high of 69 degrees (20 degrees Celsius), but hang in there...we’re making progress!

Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius), so frost is still possible outside of Detroit's Urban Heat Island, where it will be cooler.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs near 60 degrees.

Increasing clouds Wednesday night with rain showers developing. Lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Warmer, but Unsettled

A cold front will stretch across the southern part of the state Thursday through Sunday. As little waves of low pressure track along the front, waves of showers and possible thunderstorms will cross the area (the front bulges north ahead of each wave, and sags a bit south after each wave). It’s impossible to precisely time each batch of rain this far in advance, but just be ready for an unsettled period from Thursday into the weekend, but also know that it won’t rain all the time. This will be a period where the free Local4Casters weather app is your best friend...it’s your ow personal Doppler radar...always ready with a look at live radar to help you plan when to get outdoors.

Temperatures, during this period should reach the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, and then the low 70s (21 to 23 degrees Celsius) Friday through Sunday, as long as that front remains just north of us...and most models suggest that it will.

Can I Plant Yet?

We still have frost / freeze chances Monday and Tuesday night but, after that, the super long-range computer models suggest that we may be done with frost for the rest of the season. I’d hold off until later this week, if you MUST get out and plant, although my personal rule is to always wait until Memorial Day weekend.