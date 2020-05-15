Metro Detroit Weather: Noisy start, quiet finish

DETROIT – A big batch of showers and thunderstorms moved into the area right on schedule overnight but, fortunately, we missed out on the severe weather. Heavy rain, however, is a concern, so the Flood Watch remains in effect until 10:00 a.m.

Thunderstorms will transition to just showers during the morning hours, and then end this afternoon as a cold front sweeps all of that moisture to our east. As long as we can finish the afternoon with at least partial sunshine, we should be able to reach the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius) for a high.

South winds will shift to the west, and then the northwest behind the cold front, at 10 to 15 mph,

Today's sunrise is at 6:12 a.m., and today's sunset is at 8:48 p.m.

Partly cloudy skies Friday evening, then some clouds and fog develop overnight. Lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius). Wind becoming northeast at 2 to 5 mph.

Clouds and fog first thing Saturday morning should tend to break up as the morning progresses, giving us partly cloudy to partly sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) will make for a very pleasant day as long as we get that sun.

Clouds increase Saturday night, and some rain is possible late at night...most of the night should be dry. Lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Sunday ahead of the next warm front. This warm front (like Thursday’s) may have trouble making it very far northward across the area, which is a good thing, because some of the storms south of the front in the warmer, more unstable air mass, could become severe. So, those of you south of I-94 should be extra weather aware on Sunday. It’ll be yet another great day to stay ahead of the weather on the free Local4Casters weather app’s radar. Regardless of the severe threat, another batch of heavy rain possible.

Since that warm front won’t make it too far north, most of us should remain in the low to mid 60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius) for highs.

Showers continue Sunday night (no severe threat), with lows in the low to mid 50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely on Monday, and it’ll be a cool, breezy day with highs in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius). Those winds on Monday will blow from the northeast, which will create more lakeshore flooding issues, especially on the Michigan side of Lake Huron.

As long as the slow, meandering, deep upper level low pressure area that moved overhead Sunday continues edging eastward (this is the time of year for these things, and the computer models traditionally have a lot of trouble handling them this far in advance), we should get back into at least partial sunshine on Tuesday, although it'll still be a little breezy. Highs in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius).

Then get set for a stretch of spectacular weather, with mostly sunny skies Wednesday through Saturday, with highs Wednesday in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius), in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, and in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius) Friday and Saturday. There’s a chance of thunderstorms next Sunday.