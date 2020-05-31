Metro Detroit weather: Chilly night ahead, sunny and mild Sunday

DETROIT – Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair Counties from 8 p.m. ET, Saturday, to 10 a.m. ET, Sunday.

Welcome to Saturday night and May’s final weekend, Motown!

Tonight will have the lowest temperatures of the weekend and, at least, the next seven days. Skies will be clear, and plenty of sunshine returns, Sunday. It will be mild and delightful, Sunday. Warmer, more summer-like weather returns next week.

Saturday night will be clear and chilly. We stay away from the freezing mark, but overnight lows will be in the low and middle 40s.

Sunrise is at 6:00 a.m. ET.

Sunday will be sunny and mild. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s.

As winds turn and come more from the southwest, temperatures rise next week. Monday will be bright and warmer. Highs will be near 75 degrees.

There is the chance of showers and thunderstorms with Tuesday’s warm front passage. Highs will be in the low 80s.

It will be partly sunny and summer like with a chance of wet weather, Wednesday. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon temps near 80 degrees.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Wind NW 6-14 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 6-12 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Wind N 6-14 knots, Waves 2-3 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Sunday: Wind NNW 6-12 knots, Waves 2-3 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Wind N 5-10 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 5-10 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Clear and cold with frost. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs in the mid 60s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Fair and cold with frost. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the low, mid 60s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!