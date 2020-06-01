Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Sunday night, warmer starting Monday

DETROIT – Welcome to the final Sunday night of May, Motown!

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, but it will not be as cold as this morning. It remains dry through the daylight hours of Monday. The rest of the week will be warmer with showers and thunderstorms. Much of the stormy weather will be during the early and middle part of this week.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunrise is at 5:59 a.m. ET.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms race across the region ahead of the warm front, Monday night, with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Tuesday will become mostly sunny and much warmer. Daytime temperatures reach the low and middle 80s.

Tuesday night and Wednesday have a “Marginal Risk” of strong to severe storms according to the National Weather Service. Showers and storms may have heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Wednesday is the day with the most likely chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will still reach the middle 80s under partly sunny skies.

Thursday will be warm and partly sunny. Highs will be in the low 80s Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will be in the low 80s. Saturday has a chance of showers and storms.

