Metro Detroit weather: Nice day ahead, then it starts getting active

Good Monday morning! I hope you had a great weekend. Even though the cooler air mass kept temperatures in the 60s (17 to 20 degrees Celsius), as I told you last week, the sun's rays are quite strong and it sure felt warmer than 60s. I also hope you aren't waking up to a sunburn this morning...

We will have a lot of sunshine today as well, although clouds will increase by late afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Today's sunrise is at 5:59 a.m., and today's sunset is at 9:04 p.m.

Showers and a few thunderstorms develop Monday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius). South-southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Any rain still in the area first thing Tuesday morning will quickly move out, leaving us dry with partly cloudy skies the rest of the day. You'll also notice the hot, humid air mass that moves in, as highs soar into the mid 80s (29 to 20 degrees Celsius).

Midweek Severe Potential

A special type of severe storm cluster, called an MCS (mescoscale convective system) will develop over roughly southern Minnesota Tuesday night and, tracking along what are called Corfidi vectors, could approach our area late Tuesday night / Wednesday morning. Very large hail and damaging wind gusts are the expected severe threats. We'll have a better idea about the threat tomorrow when this system is better portrayed on our high-resolution computer models.

Lows Tuesday night only near 70 degrees shows just how humid the air mass will be.

Thunderstorms are likely Wednesday morning, with highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and less humid on Thursday, with highs in the low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy with a small thunderstorm chance on Friday. Highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Upcoming Weekend

The upcoming weekend looks spectacular for golf, the beach or pool, yard work, or whatever you'd like to do outdoors!

Expect mostly sunny skies both days, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) on Saturday and in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. Don't forget the sunscreen!

Overnight lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) means we’ll have good sleeping weather, too.