Weather radio problem: Here’s what’s going on

If you have a weather radio, has it been sitting silently all day?

That’s because there is a transmission phone line problem at the National Weather Service’s office in White Lake. The phone company is aware of the problem and has been working on it since this morning. No timetable has been given for the phone line’s repair.

This is exactly why I preach “layers of protection.” You should have at least two ways to get your warnings. Usually, the weather radio is the most reliable method, since cell networks have problems more frequently than the weather radio transmission source. In fact, I can only remember one other occasion during my long career here at Local 4 where the weather radio network was down during a storm event -- it’s highly reliable.

So, the problem is not with your radio. If you haven’t already, download the Local4Casters Weather App, and make sure you have notifications turned on so you receive the warnings. Just search the App Store under “WDIV” and, best of all, it’s free!

