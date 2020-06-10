Tracking DTE power outages in SE Michigan on June 10, 2020
DETROIT – Power outages should be expected with damaging wind gusts being forecasted for Wednesday afternoon.
We will be tracking the DTE Energy power outages in southeastern Michigan right here.
- As of 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, DTE reports 1,779 customers without power.
“Our crews are on standby to safely restore your power and are taking extra safety measures due to COVID-19. To help keep our customers and our employees healthy throughout the pandemic, if you see crews working in your neighborhood, please stay at least six feet away,” reads a statement from DTE.
