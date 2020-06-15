Metro Detroit weather: Cool, mostly clear Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

It will be dry and cool, tonight, with mostly clear skies. A few clouds may build to our south, but skies will be mostly sunny, again, Monday. Warmer air arrives, tomorrow, too. Hotter air arrives afterward. Our next best chance of any rain is Fathers’ Day Weekend, which includes the beginning of summer.

Sunday night will be clear and cool to chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s in the city and in the 40s in neighboring communities.

Monday will be sunny and warmer. It will be seasonable with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be much warmer and more humid. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s.

The final Wednesday of Spring 2020 will feel like summer with mainly blue skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Then temperatures rise above average, Thursday and Friday. Highs will be near 90 degrees or more both days with bright skies, Thursday, and partly sunny skies with showers possible, Friday.

Astronomical summer begins with the summer solstice at 5:43 p.m., Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible with daytime temps in the middle and upper 80s.

Happy Fathers’ Day, Sunday! It will be partly sunny with scattered showers and storms with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

