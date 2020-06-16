Metro Detroit weather: Terrific Tuesday with temps in the 80s

The big cut-off low pressure area (meaning it's cut off from the jet stream / steering winds aloft, so it just sits and spins) continues wobbling over the Carolinas. Meanwhile, here we sit with dry air continuing to stream in from Ontario. This sets us up for yet another sunny day with very comfortable humidity levels. After yesterday's high in the mid 70s (24 to 25 degrees Celsius), we should warm into the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) today. Wind will be from the east, but will be light...4 to 8 mph...so we shouldn't have the significant lakeshore issues we've had in recent days, although the east wind will keep it cooler near those coastlines.

Today's sunrise is at 5:56 a.m. (our earliest sunrise of the year), and today's sunset is at 9:12 p.m. (nearly our latest sunset of the year).

Clear skies and comfortable sleeping weather once again Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and a little warmer on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Clear Wednesday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to start on Thursday, then it's possible that we'll see some high clouds move in from the east as that cut-off low takes a bit of a wobble to the northwest. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy to mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 90s (32 to 33 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, as a more humid air mass starts pushing in. Lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The trend I noticed yesterday in which the computer models are slowing down the weekend cold front continues today. At this point, I'm going to keep things mostly sunny on Saturday, with only the slight chance for a thunderstorm since it'll be so hot and humid (even a lake breeze can sometimes trigger a rogue storm). Humid highs in the low 90s (33 degrees Celsius).

The astronomical start of summer, the Summer Solstice, occurs at 5:43 p.m. Saturday afternoon...so raise a glass and toast summer while you're at it. It'll certainly feel toasty enough...so make it a cold glass of something.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight Saturday night, with muggy lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Unfortunately, showers and thunderstorms are likely on Father’s Day, with humid highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius). It’s still too early to determine if the rain chances will be an all day thing, or if we can salvage part of the day. I’ll hopefully be able to refine that part of the forecast in the next day or two.