Metro Detroit weather: Another steamy day, but then…

We are starting off our Tuesday on another steamy note. We’ve had a few scattered thunderstorms during the late-night period, and a scattered storm or some light rain is possible this morning. Then, scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon with passage of the long-awaited cold front. It will remain humid, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius). Southwest winds will shift to the west this afternoon, and increase to 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

The developing west wind means that the already high Lake St. Clair waters will be pushed eastward toward Harsens Island and cause flooding, so a Lakeshore Flood Warning will go into effect this afternoon and continue until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Today’s sunrise is at 5:58 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Scattered light showers will linger well into the evening in the Thumb, with just cloudy skies farther south. Clouds will then start to break up overnight, and you’ll really notice the cooler, drier, more comfortable air moving in behind that cold front, as lows drop into the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius), with the west wind diminishing to 7 to 12 mph.

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with just a slight afternoon shower chance (best chance is in the Thumb). Cooler highs in the mid 70s (24 to 25 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Showers are possible Friday night, and it will become muggy once again with lows only in the upper 60s (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Challenging forecast for the weekend and beyond

The computer models do not have a good handle on the weather pattern for this weekend into early next week, and it may be another day or two before we start seeing some agreement among the models. It appears that we’ll have some showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, with humid highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Whether or not we also get showers and thunderstorms on Sunday depends upon a front’s location that day (BIG disagreement in the models), although it will remain warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius), and it’s the same story for Monday…although temps may nudge up a bit more.

Some models suggest an upper level ridge then building in for the rest of next week, with humid highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius) and overnight lows in the upper 60s (20 to 21 degrees Celsius). It may end up being a tough week for those without air conditioning.