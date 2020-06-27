Metro Detroit weather: Severe thunderstorm watch Friday Night into Saturday Morning

DETROIT – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for southern Macomb County, southern Oakland County and all of Wayne County until 1:00 a.m. ET.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties until 5 a.m. ET, Saturday.

Welcome to Friday night, Motown.

We are in for a stormy conditions, tonight and Saturday morning. For those who are awake, we will have quite a lightning show with heavy rain and damaging wind. For families who go to sleep, do not be surprised to be awakened by thunder or alarms alerting people to severe weather.

The rest of our weekend will be calmer and warm with some wet weather lingering, Saturday, and sunnier skies, Sunday.

Friday night will be cloudy and warm with showers and thunderstorms racing across the region. The storms will move from west to east dumping torrential rain on neighborhoods from Howell, Ann Arbor and Adrian across through Port Huron, Detroit and Monroe. Heavy downpours and damaging hail and wind blowing at 60 mph or faster are possible.

Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

Sunrise is at 5:59 a.m. ET.

Saturday will have scattered showers in the morning and the afternoon, but it will not be a wash-out. It will be warm under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s to near 85 degrees.

Saturday night will become clear and mild. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and 60s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and remain hotter than average. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s.

Monday and all of next week will be mostly sunny and hot. We’ll need to reactivate our sprinklers, but we’ll have good car-wash days. Each day, daytime temps will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Nighttime temps will be in the 60s.

