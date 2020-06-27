Metro Detroit weather: Warm with clouds, rain showers Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

The afternoon will have clouds and some sun. Showers are possible, but no severe weather for today.

Plus, not everyone gets a shower. Saturday night will be drier and cooler. Sunday and all of next week will be sunnier and hotter.

Saturday afternoon will be warmer with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. There will be enough instability to produce widely scattered showers after 3 p.m. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s.

Saturday evening will have fading raindrops and partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be warm with temperatures in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Saturday night will become clear, and it will be mild. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to low and middle 60s. We can sleep with the windows up again without worrying about getting wet.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and remain hotter than average. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s.

Monday and all of next week will be mostly sunny and hot. We’ll need to reactivate our sprinklers, but we’ll have good car-wash days. Each day, daytime temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Night temperatures will be in the 60s.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Wind W 10-15 knots, Waves 1 ft., Water Temp 72 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 72 degrees

Sunday: Wind NNW 2-6 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday: Small Craft Advisory. Wind W 10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Wind W 10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 66 degrees

Saturday Night: NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 66 degrees

Sunday: Wind NNW 2-6 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 67 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Increasing sunshine, warm. Highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog, cool to chilly. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday Night: Patchy fog, chilly. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

