Metro Detroit weather: Heating up Sunday afternoon, even hotter later

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Temperatures rise quickly today, under power blue skies.

Remember your sun block for the intense sunshine. The humidity will be tolerable tonight. Comfortable sleeping weather is ahead. It remains hotter than average all week. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees or more later as the days progress.

Skies become mostly sunny, midday. Temperatures soar to the low 80s by the end of lunchtime.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs reach the middle and upper 80s. Remember to drink plenty of water and wear like loose-fitting clothes to remain cool and comfortable.

Sunday evening will be clear and warm. Temperatures will be around 80°F in the backyard for barbecues or relaxing.

Sunset is at 9:14 p.m.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and mild. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

It will be hot once again, Monday. It will be near 90°F under blazing sunshine. Remember your sunblock all week long.

There is a slight chance of a sprinkle or scattered shower or storm, Monday night and early Tuesday. Tuesday will be partly sunny and dry most of the day. Still very warm with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

Sprinklers will need to be turned on Wednesday, Thursday and all the way to the beginning of the Fourth of July weekend. Daytime temperatures will be near 90°F each day, overnight lows will be in the 60s to near 70°F each night and early morning.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind NNW 2-6 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind N 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 63 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind NNW 2-6 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 67 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!