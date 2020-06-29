Metro Detroit weather: Clear skies Sunday night with mild to cool conditions

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Skies remain clear while conditions remain comfortable, tonight. Tomorrow will be sunny and become hotter. The heat stays for the rest of the week and the 4th of July Weekend. Temperature reach and rise above 90 degrees. On the flip side, we will have another significant dry spell. So, we’ll have to take care of our lawns and crops.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and mild. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Venus will be visible in the eastern sky an hour to two before sunrise. It will be a sight that will inspire the astronomer in your heart and your household.

Sunrise is at 6:00 a.m.

It will be hot once again, Monday. It will be near 90°F under blazing sunshine. Remember your sunblock all week long.

There is a slight chance of a sprinkle or scattered shower or storm, Monday night and early Tuesday. Tuesday will be partly sunny and dry most of the day. Still very warm with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

Sprinklers will need to be turned on Wednesday, Thursday and all the way to the beginning of the Fourth of July weekend. Daytime temperatures will be near 90°F each day, overnight lows will be in the 60s to near 70°F each night and early morning.

Friday, Independence Day (Saturday) and Sunday will continue to be hot with no rain. Highs will be near 90 degrees or more. In addition to keeping children and pets away from empty vehicles, we’ll need to prepare our wallets for higher water bills as we water our lawns, gardens and crops more frequently.

