Metro Detroit weather forecast: Hazy, hot and humid Independence Day

DETROIT – Happy 4th of July, Motown! Also, welcome to Saturday.

Heat wave 2020 continues today and all holiday weekend. It will be hazy, hot and humid. The most consecutive 90 degree-days was 11, set back in 1953. Today will be the fourth, and seven more are possible afterward.

First, Saturday morning will be warm and muggy with temperatures skyrocketing quickly after sunrise. Pre-dawn temperatures will be in the middle and upper 60s under blue skies. This will be the most comfortable time of day to prepare for the day’s gatherings and celebrations or to catch a morning run or to catch up on outdoor chores.

Sunrise is at 6:03 a.m.

Temperatures climb through the 70s shortly after breakfast and to the 80s by lunchtime.

Saturday afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low and amid 90s with heat indices easily near 100 degrees. Today’s record high is 102 degrees from 2012. Tying or breaking this record will be difficult, but having it feel like we have will not. Remember to drink plenty of water, wear light and loose-fitting clothes and stay in or near air conditioned areas to remain cool and comfortable.

Also, keep children and pets away from any empty vehicles.

Saturday evening will be fair and hot to very warm. Temperatures will still be near 90 degrees before dinner and cookouts begin. Try to keep fireworks to the professionals. Many hospitals are stressed due to the coronavirus crisis, and it’s like a tinder-box outdoors, and we do not want any fires.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Saturday night will be warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Sweltering conditions persist, Sunday, and this will be the best chance to break or tie a record high. About 96 degrees is the record from 1988, and afternoon temps will be in the middle 90s.

After the holiday weekend, the heat wave continues. Monday and Tuesday will have daytime temperatures in the middle 90s, again. Lawns and other vegetation will need plenty of water to stay healthy.

Our next best chance of any rain will be in random locations, Wednesday and late next week. It remains hot and muggy with isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Highs will be in the low to upper 90s each day.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 76 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 70 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 70 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 71 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 68 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Sunny, hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Lows in the low, mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny, hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Sunny, hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Lows in the low, mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny, hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.