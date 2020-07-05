Metro Detroit weather: Another 90 degree day on the way Sunday

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties today.

Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Saturday afternoon made three 90 degree days in a row. Sunday afternoon will likely make the fourth. There’s a good chance of it being followed by a fifth, sixth and even seventh this week. The record of eleven consecutive 90 degree days was set in 1953. The most 90 degree days in July is 17 from 1955.

Sunday afternoon will be sizzling. The wind will be calm, and air pollution levels will rise. Remember to check on neighbors and people with any pre-existing respiratory or heart conditions.

Also, continue employing your keep-cool tips. Wear light loose-fitting clothes, drink plenty of water and stay near or in air-conditioned areas. As always, keep children and pets away from empty vehicles.

High temperatures will be in the low and middle 90s. We will come close to tying or breaking the record of 96°F set back in 1988.

Sunday evening will be sunny and hot. Temperatures will still be near 90°F.

Sunday night will be warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be near 70°F.

Monday and Tuesday will be hazy, hot and humid. The blazing sun will cause temperatures to increase to the middle and even upper 90s. The humidity will make it feel like it’s near 100°F. The best time for any sort of exercise or work activity will be in the morning.

Our lawns and shrubbery will be parched, so get ready to use sprinklers frequently this week. The only chance of rain will come from isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Absent of any rain, each day will have high temperatures in the low, middle or even upper 90s.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 76 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 70 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 71 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Wind NNE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Lows in the low, mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny, hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday Night: Fair, warm. Lows in the low, mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny, hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.