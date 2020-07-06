Metro Detroit weather: Another 90 degree day, another very warm evening

DETROIT – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, Monday.

Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

Detroit keeps Heat Wave 2020 going. This afternoon made today the fourth consecutive 90-degree-day. Not exactly halfway to the 11-day-in-a-row record but one day closer. Monday will be the next after a warm Sunday night. If your lawn is turning brown, again, the possibility of rain occurs more than once this week.

Sunday evening will be sunny and hot. Temperatures will still be near 90°F.

Sunset is at 9:12 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be near 70°F.

Sunrise is at 6:04 a.m. ET.

Monday will be hazy, hot and humid. The blazing sun will cause temperatures to increase to the low and middle 90s. The humidity will make it feel like it’s near 100°F. The best time for any sort of exercise or work activity will be in the morning.

Hot weather continues, Tuesday, with a bit more instability. There is a chance of isolated showers and storms as daytime temps reach the low and middle 90s, again.

Additional chances of rain of rain will come from isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Spots without rain-cooled air will have sky-high temps in the low and mid 90s, again.

There is a better chance of rain, Friday. Scattered showers linger, Saturday. If rain occurs early and often enough, Heat Wave 2020 will come to an end with highs in the 80s. Otherwise, temps will reach 90 degrees or more, again.