Soak it up: Great Lakes surface temps are really, really warm

If you’re looking to take a bath, maybe try the Great Lakes.

Actually, please don’t do that.

Surface temps on the Great Lakes have warmed to above average following a week-long stretch of hot, hot weather around Michigan.

Surface temps on Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie and Lake Ontario range between 75 and 85 degrees, according to measurements by Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory.

Great Lakes surface temps. (NOAA)

According to EPA data, the temps are above average, comparing temperature data between 1995 and 2015.

Great Lakes surface temp data 1995-2015. (EPA)

Related: Health officials: Avoid foam on Michigan lakes, rivers with PFAS contamination