Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine returns with warmth Saturday afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Severe storms and flooding from Friday and high heat and humidity are long gone. The rest of the day remains bright, warm and a bit more comfortable. Mild weather, tonight. Get ready for some showers, Sunday, and the return of scorching conditions by the middle of next week.

Saturday afternoon will gradually become sunnier. As it becomes brighter, it gets much warmer. Highs reach the middle and upper 80s.

Saturday evening will be fair and warm. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Sunset is at 9:10 p.m.

Saturday night will be mild and partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. Venus has a good chance of being visible a couple hours before sunrise in the eastern sky. The planet will sit in the constellation of Taurus near its brightest star called Aldebaran.

Sunday will be partly sunny and not as humid. The afternoon will have scattered showers with highs in the low 80s.

Monday will be warm and wonderful. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s with comfortable humidity.

Tuesday becomes hotter, again, with blue skies and daytime temperatures reaching the middle and upper 80s.

The mercury reaches 90 degrees or more, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible each day.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Wind NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp: 82 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 82 degrees

Sunday: Wind NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 82 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday: Wind NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Wind NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 6-12 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!