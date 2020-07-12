Metro Detroit weather: Cooler, more comfortable Saturday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

The best sleeping weather in the last week and a half is here. It becomes cooler and remains comfortable, Saturday night. Sunday becomes warm with seasonable humidity. A shower or two is possible before the day is done. Plenty of sunshine is available early next week. Higher heat and humidity return afterward with more 90-degree-days.

Saturday night will be mild and partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. Venus has a good chance of being visible a couple hours before sunrise in the eastern sky. The planet will sit in the constellation of Taurus near its brightest star called Aldebaran.

Sunday will be partly sunny and delightful. The late afternoon and evening will have a few scattered showers with highs in the low 80s.

Monday will be warm and wonderful. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 80s with comfortable humidity.

Tuesday becomes hotter, again, with blue skies and daytime temperatures reaching the middle and upper 80s.

The mercury reaches 90 degrees or more, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Isolated shower and thunderstorms are possible each day.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday Night: Wind NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 82 degrees

Sunday: Wind NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 82 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday Night: Wind NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday Night: Wind NW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

Sunday: Wind N 6-12 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

