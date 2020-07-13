Metro Detroit weather: Becoming cooler, mostly clear and comfortable Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

A lovely night is shaping up in Southeast Michigan. It’s becoming cooler and remains comfortable. Monday will be bright, warm and remain comfortable. Higher heat and humidity return mid to late-week with showers and thunderstorms possible.

Sunday night will be cooler with clearing skies. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s. They’ll be another wonderful night for sleeping with the windows open.

Sunrise is at 6:09 a.m. ET.

Monday and Tuesday were plenty of sunshine. They remain warm with seasonable humidity. Daytime temperatures reach the low 80s, Monday.

Tuesday will be warmer with sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80s.

It becomes hazy, hot and humid Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Highs will be near 90°F or more. Heat indices rise to the middle and upper 90s by the end of this week. Each day will have a chance of an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon.

