Metro Detroit weather: Heat wave #2 on the way

After a nice respite from the heat and humidity over the weekend through today, our next heat wave is now knocking on the door…

Today, however, will feature low humidity once again, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs should reach the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius), which is a little warmer than Monday’s highs near 80 degrees (26 to 28 degrees Celsius). We’ll have a south-southeast wind developing, at 4 to 8 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:10 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:08 p.m.

Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius), and a very light southeast wind…if not dead calm air altogether.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees (31 to 32 degrees Celsius). Humidity will start creeping up, so it’ll be hot…but not oppressive. Just wait…it’s coming.

Warm and muggy Wednesday night, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday morning, with partly cloudy skies developing at some point during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Warm and muggy Thursday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s (32 to 33 degrees Celsius).

Warm and muggy Friday night, with lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The certain part of the weekend is that it will be very hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s (33 degrees Celsius) on Saturday and in the mid 90s (34 to 35 degrees Celsius) on Sunday. The humidity will obviously make it feel hotter…either heat advisories or excessive heat warnings (by Sunday) may be needed.

The less certain part of the weekend forecast is our thunderstorm chances. While the jet stream will be pushing northward (which allows that hotter air to stream in), we’ll still be close enough to it that I have to monitor little upper level disturbances tracking along that jet. Given how hot and humid it will be, any reasonable proximity to those disturbances can trigger scattered afternoon thunderstorms…just like we saw last Wednesday and Thursday, when a few of us got torrential downpours and gusty winds, while the rest of the area didn’t. Needless to say, you’ll be monitoring the Local4Casters app’s radar if you plan on any outdoor activities this weekend, just in case.

How Long Does the Heat Last?

Based upon this morning’s long range computer models, we could potentially stay hot and humid with highs in the low 90s (33 degrees Celsius) through next week.