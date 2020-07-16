Metro Detroit weather: Rain showers moving in

Rain showers are moving in and will be pretty steady, or heavy at times making it slower and harder to get around as you head out and about to start your Thursday morning. Temps are mild in the upper 60s to low and mid 70s, but the wet weather is the story as many could get a quarter to a half inch of new rain this morning. Turn that sprinkler system off, at least for today. We will get another wave or two later this morning, and maybe a few claps of thunder but nothing severe, so keep those umbrellas handy.

Sunrise is at 6:12 a.m.

More showers through the morning, but fewer and fewer once we get to lunch time and beyond. Still, a few showers are possible through about 2 p.m., and temperatures will only likely bounce back into the low 80s this afternoon. A weak cool front is sliding through, so it’s muggy and wet this morning, but it should feel a little nicer late in the day with winds becoming NNE 5-10 mph.

Sunset is at 9:07 p.m.

We will be back into a blend of clouds and some sun through the late afternoon and evening as dry air returns Thursday night through Friday and Saturday. We will have a beautiful end of the week and beginning of the weekend. Look for highs Friday near 90°F again with mostly sunshine, and not too too sticky... yet. We will feel much more muggy Saturday as highs head into the low 90s and will feel like 95-100°F. Same deal on Sunday but we will likely see some wet weather moving into Metro Detroit toward the end of the weekend.

Shower chances look pretty good late Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week. It won’t be non-stop rain through that stretch, but we’ll have meaningful disturbances rumbling through and bringing shower chances for us. Not only that, but with a little more cloud cover, and rain chances, high temps look to cool down a bit next week into the middle 80s.