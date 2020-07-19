Metro Detroit weather: Hot and humid with showers and storms Sunday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday Motown.

Today has a good chance of being the hottest day of the weekend. Also, it likely will be the wettest, which isn’t saying much because there was no rain at all on Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, and some of them have the possibility of being strong to severe.

Sunday morning will be very warm and muggy. Temperatures start in the 70s, and it will feel like it’s around 80°F. It’s a great idea to do the neighborly and friendly thing of checking on people next-door, family and friends to make sure everyone is cool, hydrated and healthy.

Sunrise is at 6:14 a.m.

It will feel like a sauna as the atmosphere will be thick with moisture. Temperatures quickly rise to the 80s before noon, and the humidity will lead to instability which will lead to showers and thunderstorms forming and racing across the area by middle morning and through the lunch hour.

The National Weather Service has a Marginal to Slight Risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds and hail. Straight-line winds with speeds of at least 60 mph will be the most likely culprit of any damage across the metro area.

Drivers must be wary of localized flooding due to a torrential rain. Turn around don’t drown when encountering high-standing water. Finally, when thunder roars get to stay indoors.

Sunday afternoon will be hot and sweltering. Any peek of sunshine will result in temperatures near 95°F. Heat indices will be near 100°F.

A second wave of showers and thunderstorms remain possible during the second half of the day that will potentially be as potent as earlier stormy weather.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the 90s before dinner time and in the upper 80s afterward.

Sunset is at 9:05 p.m.

Sunday night becomes a partly cloudy day mostly clear overnight. Overnight lows will be on the warm side; near 70°F.

Monday will be mostly sunny and hot. Afternoon temperatures will be near 90°F.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday and Wednesday. It will not be as hot with daytime temperatures reaching the middle 80s on Tuesday and in the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Sunshine returns and it becomes more steamy by the end of the week. Thursday’s highs will reach the upper 80s. Friday and Saturday will have high temperatures near 90°F or a bit more.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind SSW 12-18 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 80 degrees

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind SSW 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 74 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind SSW 6-12 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

