Metro Detroit weather: Warm, more muggy Saturday night leading to Sunday storm possibilities

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Now is the time to make sure your air conditioning is working or your home is well ventilated, because the air thickens with moisture before and after going to bed. Sweltering weather increases overnight and Sunday. This leads to instability and the high probability of scattered showers and thunderstorms, Sunday.

Saturday night will be warm and muggy. Make sure homes are well ventilated with functioning air conditioners. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and 70s.

Sunrise is at 6:04 a.m. ET.

Sunday will be hotter and more humid. Highs will be near 95 degrees with heat indices near 100 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially late morning and afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, there is a “Marginal to Slight Risk” of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging hail and wind.

Monday will be mostly sunny and hot. Afternoon temperatures will be near 90 degrees.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. It will not be as hot but still feel like summer. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s each day.

Thursday and Friday become brighter, again. Thursday’s highs will be in the 80s. The mercury returns to 90 degrees, Friday.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Wind S 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp: 79 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind SSW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 80 degrees

Sunday: Wind SSW 12-18 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 80 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday: Wind S 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind SSW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 74 degrees

Sunday: Wind SSW 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 74 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Wind S 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 72 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind SSW 5-10 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

Sunday: Wind SSW 6-12 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

