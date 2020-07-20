Metro Detroit weather: Heat and humidity returns

Good Monday morning, and it is a bit of a warm and sticky start to your week here around Metro Detroit. The heat and humidity are back following some pretty decent rains around Sunday, and that means a little patchy morning fog. Temps should be in the mid 60s to near 70F as you head out and about.

Sunrise is a 6:15 a.m.

We will have hazy sunshine most of the morning and part of the afternoon with Metro Detroit temps warming into the mid and upper 80s. With the humidity, it will feel a degree or two warmer, and it’s certainly not the most intense heat we have seen this summer. Still, drink plenty of that water, and make sure you are staying cool. The winds will be cranking in that hot air, SW 7-15 mph, gusting 20-25 mph through the afternoon. We will see a few clouds forming with the afternoon heat, but no S

Sunset is at 9:04 p.m.

We should be dry again Tuesday before rain chances come back into play late Tuesday and Wednesday. So, we will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow becoming only partly sunny with a bump in the humidity, but due to clouds, temps will likely only hit the mid 80s. Even so, it will be a steamy day and possibly a stormy night to follow.

Right now, the models do show better storm chances through the overnight or early Wednesday around Metro Detroit, so you may be able to give the sprinkler system a break through Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s even with more clouds and rain chances coming and going through the day. We should hit a nice dry stretch Thursday through Saturday, but we will keep our eyes on any changes that may be coming our way.

Looking ahead, it looks like near 90F for the weekend ahead, so we’re keeping things on the warmer side all week and especially Saturday and Sunday. Keep this Local4Casters App handy to track heat indices and storm chances all week.

