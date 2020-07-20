Metro Detroit weather: Storms possible Tuesday night

DETROIT – We should be dry again Tuesday before rain chances come back into play late Tuesday and Wednesday.

So, we will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow becoming only partly sunny with a bump in the humidity, but due to clouds, temps will likely only hit the mid 80s. Even so, it will be a steamy day and possibly a stormy night to follow.

Right now, the models do show better storm chances through the overnight or early Wednesday around Metro Detroit, so you may be able to give the sprinkler system a break through Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s even with more clouds and rain chances coming and going through the day.

We should hit a nice dry stretch Thursday through Saturday, but we will keep our eyes on any changes that may be coming our way.

Looking ahead, it looks like near 90F for the weekend ahead, so we’re keeping things on the warmer side all week and especially Saturday and Sunday. Keep this Local4Casters App handy to track heat indices and storm chances all week.

