Metro Detroit weather: Morning rain with steamy day on tap

A warm front has moved through the area this morning and did so with little fanfare. We’ve had some rain and drizzle, but that will give way to just mostly cloudy skies this Wednesday morning around Metro Detroit. And, our severe threat later is no longer a threat.

Sunrise is at 6:17 a.m.

So, we are no longer tracking severe storm threats for SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario this afternoon, but we will be on guard. We will see a very warm and steamy day as the clouds will linger keeping temps in the lower to maybe mid 80s later this afternoon. It may feel like it’s in the 90s with ‘air you can wear’ so take it easy out there today. The winds will get a little gusty too SW 5-15 G 15-25 mph, and we will see a late afternoon break from the clouds allowing for a bit more sun late in the day. There’s a weak cold front coming through late day too, but again... the severe threat has been removed. So, we may see a few isolated pop ups if we can heat things up a bit later on. Keep the Local4Casters App at the ready just in case.

Sunset is at 9:02 p.m.

The cool front late day will knock the humidity back down to normal moving forward, so it won’t be as steamy and sticky tomorrow. We should see a really nice Thursday around Metro Detroit after the morning clouds exit the area. A few early morning showers are possible, but it’s a dry day with highs in the mid 80s. Taking a run at 90F will be possible every day for the rest of this week, but the sunshine will be the ticket to getting there. We will see partly sunny to partly cloudy skies and lighter winds, lower humidity and a good looking day.

Friday and Saturday also look warm and dry with highs flirting with 90F both days under mostly sunny skies. Sunday we head well into the 90s and a chance for scattered rain and thundershowers by the afternoon. Stay tuned! Remember, the Local4Casters app is your guide around storms and much more, and it’s free!

