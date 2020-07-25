Metro Detroit weather: Sun shining, temperatures soaring Saturday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

This weekend is getting hotter. After a cool to mild start, both Saturday and Sunday afternoons will be sizzling. Showers and storms are in the forecast, but not until the end of the weekend and more likely when the sun goes down. Day time hours of the weekend will be dry for everyone in the region.

SATURDAY'S WEATHER

Saturday morning will be cool outside the city and mild inside it. Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s with beautiful sunshine.

Sunrise is at 6:20 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be sunny and hot. Even the gentlest southerly wind will bring hotter air. People and families will need to make sure children and pets stay away from unattended vehicles while they social distance and wear masks. Drink lots of water because temperatures rise to the upper 80s during the heat of the afternoon.

Saturday evening will be clear and warm with temperatures near 80 degrees.

Sunset is at 8:59 p.m.

Saturday night will be clear and mild. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

HANNA

"Hanna" churns and approaches South Texas and northeastern Mexico, Saturday. Maximum sustained winds will likely reach hurricane strength before Saturday's midday landfall. Storm surge will produce waves as high as 6 to 9 feet. Daily rainfall totals will be between 6 and 16 inches along the main track of the center of the storm.

SUNDAY'S WEATHER AND BEYOND

The friz-factor gets turned to “high” Sunday. It will be mostly sunny and hotter with afternoon temps in the low 90s. Heat indices will be in the middle 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms arrive and develop Sunday night and Monday morning. Heavy downpours, dangerous lightning and gusty winds are possible, especially during the overnight hours.

Monday will be very warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Tuesday and Wednesday temps return to more seasonable levels with lower humidity. Highs will be in the low 80s with abundant sunshine each day.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Saturday: Wind SSE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 79 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind S 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 80 degrees

Sunday: Wind SW 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 80 degrees

Lake Huron

Saturday: Wind ESE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 72 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind S 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

Sunday: Wind SW 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Wind SSE 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 75 degrees

Saturday Night: Wind S 4-8 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 76 degrees

Sunday: Wind SW 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 76 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot with scattered storms and showers. Highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Saturday: Partly sunny and very warm. Highs near 85 degrees.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!