Metro Detroit weather: Hot, humid Sunday evening, warm and muggy overnight

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

After highs near and above 90 degrees and heat indices in the mid 90s, the heat and humidity remain oppressive as the sun sets, Sunday evening. Sunday night will be warm and muggy overnight. Showers and thunderstorms are possible with Monday afternoon instability.

Sunday evening will be mostly clear and very warm and muggy. Temperatures will hover near 90 degrees with heat indices in the low and mid 90s before sunset. It will still be in the 80s up until 12:00 midnight.

Sunset is at 8:58 p.m.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Make sure your home is well ventilated with working fans or air conditioners. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 70s.

Monday will be hot and humid with instability that will result in showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging hail and wind. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

After a cold front passes, Tuesday and Wednesday will be less humid and warm. It won’t be as hot. Highs will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies, Tuesday. Wednesday will be sunny, warm and comfortable with highs near 85 degrees.

Thursday and Friday remain mostly sunny and seasonably warm with lower humidity. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind SW 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 80 degrees

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind SW 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind SW 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 76 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot with scattered storms and showers. Highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!