Metro Detroit weather: Weather turning up heat and humidity, Sunday afternoon

Today has ponytail weather for many Detroiters. The friz factor will be high with soaring temperatures and a return of the muggies. It remains warm and very humid tonight. Sweltering weather leads to a chance of showers and storms, Monday. More comfortable air returns Tuesday and the rest of the week.

Sunday will be hotter by lunch. Temperatures will be in the low and middle 80s, midday. The afternoon will see temperatures top 90 degrees with heat indices near 95 degrees.

Remember to drink plenty of water to remain hydrated and wear light, loose-fitting clothes and stay near or in air conditioned areas to remain cool and comfortable.

Don’t forget your sun block, either. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Sunday evening will be mostly clear and very warm and muggy. Temperatures will be in the 80s up until 12 midnight.

Sunset is at 8:58 p.m.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Make sure your home is well ventilated with working fans or air conditioners. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 70s.

Monday will be hot and humid with instability that will result in showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging hail and wind. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

After a cold front passes, Tuesday and Wednesday will be less humid and warm. It won’t be as hot. Highs will be in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies, Tuesday. Wednesday will be sunny, warm and comfortable with highs near 85 degrees.

Thursday and Friday remain mostly sunny and seasonably warm with lower humidity. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind SW 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 80 degrees

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind SW 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 73 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind SW 10-15 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 76 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot with scattered storms and showers. Highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

