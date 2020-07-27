Metro Detroit weather: Very warm and muggy with storm chances

Get ready to sweat, again! It’s going to be a very warm and muggy day with a warm wind blowing most of the morning and afternoon bringing more and more humidity our way. We have temps in the 70s to low 80 first thing on your Monday morning around Metro Detroit, with little relief from the heat that came in yesterday. Try to wear light, loose fitting clothes and pack plenty of water as you head out and about today.

Sunrise is at 6:22 a.m.

It’s the home opener at Comerica Park today... hopefully. Our steamy weather will come to a crashing halt as clouds and showers will develop this afternoon. Look for highs in the upper 80s to near 90°F but it will feel like 95-100°F with the humidity and muggy, warm winds. A cold front is moving out of Wisconsin and through SE Lower Michigan bringing showers and potentially strong storms after noon or later. Keep an eye to the sky as Severe Weather cannot be ruled out, and parts of our South Zone near the Ohio Border are under a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms later today.

We are hopeful that the storms will clear or will have cleared in plenty of time for tonight’s game as the Tiger’s host the KC Royals. But stay tuned!

Sunset is at 8:57 p.m.

Once this cold front clears this evening, we’re in for much more comfy air heading through the rest of the week. We will wake up to temps in the low to mid 60s tomorrow with a much different feel to the air. That relief continues into the afternoon as Tuesday will stay in the mid 80s with tons of sunshine and much less mugginess. That should be the case all week. Remember, the Local4Casters app is your guide around storms and much more, and it’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android