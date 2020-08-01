Metro Detroit weather: Some rain during the day with more expected at night

DETROIT – A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 8 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday

Welcome to your weekend, and the first Saturday in August.

This morning will be cool in some places, mild and comfortable all around. There’s only a slight chance of a few raindrops later. A better chance for rain occurs this evening through early Sunday afternoon. Although much-needed, a deluge of moisture may be dangerous at times because of the risk of sudden flooding.

Saturday morning will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool. Temperatures start to 50s and low 60s. As the sun rises temperatures roll through the 70s.

Saturday afternoon will be partly sunny and warm. Humidity remains at comfortable to tolerable levels. Clouds will keep high temps near 80°F. There’s a slight chance of scattered rain showers after 2 p.m.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy with heavier, more widespread showers. Temperatures will be near 80° before dinner time and in the 70s afterward.

Saturday night, rain is more likely, especially after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the middle and low 60s.

Rain will be heavy, at times, and will be the source for potential flooding. Anyone in flood-prone areas must move to higher, less-flood-prone ground. Drivers must “turn around, don’t drown” when coming across high-standing water and find and alternate route.

More drought-relieving rain will fall Sunday. The morning will have widespread rain showers and a few thunderstorms. Showers remain possible in the afternoon as temperatures get closer to 80°F.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with all enough showers. Daytime temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Welcome to primary day, Tuesday. There still is a chance of showers, but they will not hamper people from going to the polls and voting.

It will be not as warm. Highs will be in the lower and mid 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday become sunnier. The mercury stays in the 70s in the afternoon on Wednesday. We get back closer to 80°F or more, Thursday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!