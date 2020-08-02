Metro Detroit weather: Cloudy, damp Sunday evening

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for Sanilac and St. Clair Counties until 10 p.m. ET, Sunday.

Showers become lighter and more scattered through the dinner hour. The ground remains damp and slippery through midnight. Showers return for Monday and Primary Day, Tuesday.

Sunday evening will be cool with scattered showers leaving by the end of dinner. Temperatures will be near 70 degrees.

Sunset is at 8:51 p.m.

Sunday night will be cooler with showers returning after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Rain remains scattered and possible Primary Day, Tuesday. It will not prevent voters from going to the polls. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Wednesday and the rest of the week become brighter and warmer. Skies will be sunny, Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday will have blue skies with afternoon temperatures near 80 degrees. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm with daytime temperatures in the low and middle 80s.

