Metro Detroit weather: More rain chances

We certainly don’t want rain on a weekend but, in this case, the free water Mother Nature provided (one-to-two inches in most areas) was SO needed, and really put a dent in our drought conditions.

The day ahead features more rain chances, but nothing as substantial as what we saw over the weekend. Most of us should start the day dry (but there will be a handful of showers around), and there’s a better chance for scattered showers and possibly even a thunderstorm by afternoon. It appears that best rain coverage could end up being in the Thumb, but you know the rule: keep an eye on the Local4Casters App’s radar to stay ahead of the weather if you have outdoor plans.

Highs today near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), but only mid 70s (24 to 25 degrees Celsius) in the Thumb. South wind at 10 to 20 mph, shifting to the north later in the day.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:29 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:49 p.m.

We still have the chance for a few showers Monday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius). North wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a few showers possible. Cooler highs in the mid 70s (24 to 25 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Wednesday we get back to the good stuff, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and highs in the mid 70s (24 to 25 degrees Celsius)…what a day!

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy again on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday…a great day to end the work week…with highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The weekend gets off to a wonderful start, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night...it looks perfect for grilling and having dinner on the patio…with overnight lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Sunday with scattered thunderstorms possible. It’ll be a hot one, and the humidity will creep back up as well, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).