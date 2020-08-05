Metro Detroit weather: Ready for the good stuff?

Some of us got a nice shower Tuesday afternoon, and some of us remained dry. But all of the rain has left the area, and now all we have to do is figure out how to enjoy a truly beautiful stretch of summer weather that begins today!

We’ll start with a mostly sunny morning, then we’ll see some of those pretty fair-weather cumulus clouds develop this afternoon…it’ll look like big cotton balls across the sky. Highs will be very comfortable…in the low to mid 70s (22 to 24 degrees Celsius)…with very low humidity. Wind will blow from the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:31 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:47 p.m.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, and it’ll be another spectacular night of sleeping weather, with lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius). Light west wind will diminish to calm air.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy once again on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (14 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the low 80s (27 to 28 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Saturday starts our weekend with another great summer day! We’ll have lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius) and, best of all, we’ll keep the humidity in check for one more day.

Saturday evening looks absolutely perfect for grilling, an after dinner walk, some twilight golf, or perhaps hopping on the bike with the kids and riding over to your neighborhood ice cream place. Mostly clear skies will continue through the night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius)…a key indicator that higher humidity air is starting to move in (the reason for this is because of a well-known meteorological fact: the air temperature can never fall below the dewpoint temperature…so, as higher dewpoint air arrives, the nighttime temperature cannot fall as far as it can in drier air when the dewpoint is lower).

Partly cloudy, warmer and more humid on Sunday, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius). There is still some uncertainty about the Sunday thunderstorm chance, so stay tuned.

Outlook for Next Week

A slow-moving cold front gives us the chance for at least scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday. It certainly won’t rain the entire time…there’s just a chance each day. And it’ll continue warm and humid while we’re ahead of that front…highs generally in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

Less humid air should arrive by late Wednesday, so I think we’ll end the week with dry weather, and it’s possible that we’ll have a nice stretch of summer weather from Thursday through the weekend.