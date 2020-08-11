Metro Detroit weather: A little more comfortable

We are watching a cold front moving through Metro Detroit early this morning, and we cannot rule out an isolated shower here or there as that front moves across. Most of us likely won’t see much of anything, but we’ll be watching it with you and for you on Local 4 News Today from 4:30-7 a.m. We are still on the warm and muggy side with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s as you head out on this Tuesday morning, and it will start feeling a little more comfortable later in the day.

Sunrise is at 6:37 a.m.

We will see mostly cloudy skies through most of the morning and that sticky air will take a while to move out along or behind this morning’s cold front. We will see skies beginning to break apart this afternoon to partly cloudy skies and a different feel to the air. The humidity will be much lower later today as we warm into the mid 80s, which is something we should get used to. It’s a dry day today after weak morning shower chances, with light winds W 5-10 mph.

Sunset is at 8:39 p.m.

Some more of that good sleeping weather is coming back to SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario, although it won’t be as pleasant as what we felt last week. Still low to mid 60s overnight into Wednesday with tons of Wednesday sun on tap. We will warm into the mid 80s and the humidity will be very manageable through the mid and end of this work week.

Thursday and Friday are almost carbon copies of Wednesday with very little in the way of wet weather coming our way. So, we need to be watering the grass and gardens which still need 1″ per week with or without the help of Mother Nature. We may see a few stray showers Friday afternoon, but it looks doubtful or that most of us will only see mostly sunny skies all day. And, that’s OK too.

The new model data has moved weekend rain chances from Saturday to Sunday and Monday. This doesn’t look like a no doubter but we will see some rain and thundershowers to end the weekend and begin next week as our temps stay in those mid 80s all weekend. Don’t forget, the Local4Casters app is always your best weapon and tool when preparing for our crazy, changing weather and it’s free!

