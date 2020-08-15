Metro Detroit weather: Summer-like Saturday with warmth, humidity and storms

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Today will be warm and humid with enough instability for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

An approaching cold front will be the spark for more storminess, Sunday. Sunnier skies with lower humidity return most of next week.

Saturday morning will be mild and dewy. Temperatures start in the 60s and low 70s. Like previous mornings, Venus is visible in the eastern sky a couple of hours before sunrise.

Sunrise is at 6:41 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be warm and muggy. Temperatures rise just above the average high of 82 degrees to near 85 degrees. After 2 p.m., showers and thunderstorms bloom and then fade away. While they are present, there is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail.

Saturday evening will have more scattered showers and storms.

Sunset is at 8:33 p.m.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Sunday will have additional showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon again. Highs will be in the low 80s.

After a cold front passes, we will have abundant sunshine and relief from the muggy weather, Monday. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday will have blue skies with crisp, mild to warm conditions. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s.

Wednesday will be sunny and warmer. Daytime temperatures return to the low 80s.

