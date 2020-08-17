Metro Detroit weather: Ready for a stretch of good stuff?

It’s been a wonderful night of sleeping weather, as temperatures dropped into the upper 50s to low 60s (14 to 17 degrees Celsius)…I hope you opened the windows before you went to sleep to let this refreshing air into the bedroom! And best of all is that there is more on the way!

The only bad news is that not everybody got those downpours yesterday. I was one of the lucky ones…I got 0.96 inches of rain at my house. But Sue in Manchester and Marianne in Grand Blanc reported to me on Twitter that they didn’t get any measurable rain at all, so abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions continue for some. Unfortunately for those who didn’t get rain Sunday is that rain chances are pretty sparse for nearly the entire week ahead.

Today will feature partly cloudy skies, and an upper level disturbance crossing the northern half of the state will trigger some widely scattered showers and thunderstorms between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. More of us won’t get rain than will, but we’re all at risk (although chances are a little better in the Thumb). So keep an eye on our app’s live radar if you have outdoor plans this afternoon, just in case.

Highs today will reach the low 80s for most of us (28 degrees Celsius), but hold in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) in the Thumb, and even cooler near Lake Huron.

Northwest wind developing, at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:43 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:30 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the mid to upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius). North wind at 2 to 5 mph.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius). There’s a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers in the Thumb.

Mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Wednesday…a perfect summer day with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), and the humidity remaining comfortable.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs warming into the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Based upon this morning’s computer models, the next approaching cold front appears to be a Sunday factor for us. If this timing holds, then we’ll have a partly cloudy, warm, and more humid (but not oppressively so) Saturday, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius). Our Saturday evening weather looks spectacular for grilling or whatever outdoor plans you have.

There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms at some point on Sunday, but the exact timing cannot be pinned down at this point. Highs should cool into the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).