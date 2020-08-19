Metro Detroit weather: Mild morning with warmer weekend coming

This is the stuff that makes sleeping in the summer a pleasure! Great sleeping weather around Metro Detroit with Wednesday morning temps in the 50s, with some areas like Port Huron, Lapeer, Ann Arbor flirting with the 40s already, while others closer to Downtown Detroit are a little closer to 60F. It’s comfy and it’s mostly clear other than some patchy fog in spots where we’re seeing the cooler morning temps, but no widespread dense fog around today. Time to wake up and enjoy another beauty!

Sunrise is at 6:46 a.m.

It’s a carbon copy of yesterday’s weather for us again on this Hump Day, which we will not complain about. The only complaints we should have is the lack of rain in spots, still dealing with near drought-like conditions and yes, you’ll have to water this week. Look for highs to stay in the mid to upper 70s today with a nice amount of sun and some cloud cover come the afternoon and light winds N 5-10 mph. It’s not just dry, Pure Michigan will continue to enjoy comfortable air with very low humidity today and again tomorrow. Make it a great day!

Sunset is at 8:27 p.m.

Thursday will only be a little bit warmer as we have a chance at returning to the 80s. But, not everyone will see the 80s tomorrow. It will be comfy 50s early, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s as the winds begin to shift. Instead of a cooler north breeze, our winds will now start blowing from the south, which naturally warms us and adds a touch of humidity each day into the weekend.

Friday and Saturday will be the warmest of the week with highs getting into that 85-90°F range. Any wet weather, rain, storms... will be north across Northern Lower and The UP later this week as we continue to stay dry. But, that may impact some of you heading way up north for this weekend. Our next best bet for wet weather will be Sunday. It looks like scattered rain and thundershowers will move in Sunday afternoon, and we may have another wave of showers early Monday before our free shower and storm chances end.

