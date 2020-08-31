Metro Detroit weather: Partly cloudy, cool Sunday night

DETROIT – Welcome to the last Sunday night of August 2020, Motown.

It cools off tonight under some clouds. Sunshine returns tomorrow with warmer conditions and low humidity. Most of the week will be warm with rain arriving in the middle of it. Sunshine returns for the start of Labor Day Weekend and Arts, Beats and Eats.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 50s.

Sunrise is at 6:58 a.m. ET.

Monday will be mostly sunny, seasonable and warmer. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with daytime temperatures in the low 80s. Tuesday night will see some scattered showers.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm with partly sunny skies and scattered showers and storms. There is a better chance of thunderstorm activity, Thursday. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s each day.

Arts, Beats and Eats begins Friday and continues Labor Day Weekend. For planned outdoor events, skies will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the middle 70s, Friday and Saturday.

