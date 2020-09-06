Metro Detroit weather: On and off rain Sunday evening with heavier storms to come tonight

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening and your Labor Day weekend, Motown!

It remains cool to mild at dinnertime and some neighborhoods will be damp. Others will be dry too with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight and early Monday morning. Labor Day becomes drier and warmer. Showers and storms are still likely to possible through the middle of this week.

Spotty showers are possible Sunday evening. Temperatures will be near 70°F.

Sunset is at 7:58 p.m.

Ahead of a cold front, showers and thunderstorms develop Sunday night and Monday morning. There is a Marginal Risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Welcome to Labor Day, Monday. Morning or mid day parades and commemorations may be a bit wet with showers and thunderstorms possible. It will be warmer in the afternoon with showers becoming more scattered. High temperatures will be near 80°F.

The wet pattern continues after the holiday. Tuesday and Wednesday will have scattered showers. Tuesdays highs will be in the middle 70s. Afternoon temperatures will be 80°F or more on Wednesday.

Thursday will have showers possible and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s.

Dry weather settles in on Friday and Saturday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. It will not be as warm with daytime temps in the low 70s each day.

MARINE FORECAST

Lake Erie

Sunday: Wind NNW 6-14 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 74 degrees

Labor Day, Monday: Scattered showers. WSW 12-18, Waves 1-3 ft., Water temp 74 degrees

Lake Huron

Sunday: Wind NNW 6-14 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 69 degrees

Labor Day, Monday: Scattered showers. WSW 12-18, Waves 1-3 ft., Water temp 68 degrees

Lake St. Clair

Sunday: Wind NNW 6-14 knots, Waves 0-1 ft., Water Temp 72 degrees

Labor Day, Monday: Scattered showers. WSW 12-18, Waves 1-3 ft., Water temp 72 degrees

UP NORTH FORECAST

Northern Lower Peninsula

Sunday: Showers likely, cool to mild. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Labor Day, Monday: Showers early, then mostly cloudy. Cool. Highs in the low 60s.

Upper Peninsula

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, cool to mild. Highs in the mid and upper 60s.

Labor Day, Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly to cool and brisk. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

