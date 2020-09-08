Metro Detroit forecast: Expect cool temperatures and chances for rain this week

DETROIT – Labor Day Weekend is known as the traditional end of summer. And from the looks of this forecast, we’ve used up every bit of summer. Some nice days lie ahead, but some fall-like ones are coming as well.

Dreary start

This is a short work and school week for a lot of us. And much of the remainder of it will be dreary. Lots of clouds, cool temperatures and hit-and-miss rain chances abound. Our most likely chance of rain will be tonight, even though the heaviest of a solid moisture flow will remain to our north. Rain amounts should be light, especially compared to what we picked up over the long weekend (2 inches plus in some spots!). Expect a light scattered shower around Wednesday and early Thursday before we start clearing going into the weekend.

Autumnal temps

Normal highs are still in the mid 70s this week. But we’ll stay below that until the weekend. Even though temperatures will be within a few degrees of normal, the persistent cloud cover and light rain chances will make it feel cooler. Cider mill time yet? Weekend temperatures will be slightly warmer but fall short of 80 degrees, before we cool below normal again early next week.

Mostly dry weekend

Saturday and Sunday should once again be mostly dry, with ‘mostly’ being the operative word. A solid shot of showers and storms will arrive Saturday evening, and last through Sunday morning. Outside of that, we should get at least some sunshine, with our warmest temperatures of the forecast, highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

