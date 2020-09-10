Metro Detroit forecast: Scattered showers with sunshine around the corner

DETROIT – Clouds aren’t budging, keeping cool conditions in our corner of the state, but we spot some changes ahead and they’re just in time for the weekend.

Last Gray Day

Expect clouds to remain through most of tonight, then start to break up close to sunrise on Friday morning. But as we transition to a brighter, milder forecast, that main rain axis that has been residing in northern Lower Michigan will slowly sink south, bringing light scattered showers back to the forecast tonight. There may still be a few drops around in the South Zone as we start Friday morning. The big change you’ll notice will be the addition of some sunshine around, especially early. Clouds will return in the afternoon, but the should be mixed up with the sun, not solid overcast. We’ll still finish near 70 with improvement around the corner.

Warmer Weekend

Temperatures will inch up to near normal levels for Saturday and Sunday. In fact lows Saturday night will be similar to our daytime highs from earlier this week, in the low-and-mid 60s. We have solid rain/thunderstorm chances Saturday night into Sunday morning. That system looks a tad quicker, so there’s a chance we may see a late afternoon/early evening storm, with the majority of the activity occurring after sunset. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe weather, so check in with the Local 4Casters app to keep tabs on the weekend setup. Once that exits around breakfast on Sunday, the remainder of the weekend should stay dry. The only exception may be a brief light shower in the afternoon as cooler air moves back in.

Nice Next Week

‘Nice’ is such a crutch in weather forecasting, but I’m going to use it here (because I’m running behind, mainly). Monday and Tuesday bring back plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 70s. We bump up a bit midweek with a return to rain chances. So don’t fire up the furnace just yet!