Metro Detroit weather: Warm conditions return Saturday with storms at night

Saturday and Sunday will be the warmest days we’ve experienced in a while. Showers are in the forecast but they come adjust the right time; with many of us are going to bed and sleeping. September like conditions occur much of next week.

Saturday morning will be clear and cool. Temperatures will start in the middle 50s in Detroit and in the 40s and low 50s and surrounding neighborhoods. People and families going outdoors early will need long sleeves and or jacket to stay warm and comfortable.

Sunrise is at 7:11 a.m. ET.

Long-sleeved attire will not be needed for long. It warms up quickly with temperatures in the low 70s by lunch and in the upper 70s during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny.

Skies become mostly cloudy Saturday evening. Scattered showers moving from the west. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Sunset is that 7:47 p.m. ET.

Rain showers and thunderstorms become more widespread, Saturday night. There is a “Slight Risk” of strong to severe storms after midnight. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail are possible. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

Sunday will be wet in the early morning and dry shortly after breakfast time and certainly in the afternoon. It will be warm, again, with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Monday will be partly sunny. Afternoon temperatures will be lower than the weekends, but it will still be mild. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday become brighter and warmer. Under mostly sunny skies, highs will be in the middle 70s on Tuesday. Daytime temperatures reach the upper 70s again by Wednesday.

Thursday will have our next chance of showers with highs in the 70s.

